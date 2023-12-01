IndyCar Driver Josef Newgarden Is A Team Player, Gets Tattoo Of Penske Teammate Ryan Blaney

Videos by OutKick

It was a solid 2023 for the folks at Penske Racing, between IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden winning the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney taking home the championship just last month.

Speaking of which, Newgarden was true to his word and got a tattoo of Blaney just like he said he would if the No. 12 car was able to bring the organization another championship.

Blaney delivered, and now so did Newgarden.

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the reigning Indy 500 champ told Blaney that he’d get his face tattooed on his thigh if he came out victorious.

Well, when he did it, Newgarden knew it was time to start shopping around for a tattoo artist.

This week, Newgarden revealed the result with Blaney on hand for the momentous occasion as well.

Now, whenever these tattoo stories come up we get people who break out the tinfoil hats. They’ll want to argue that the ink is fraudulent. I’m terrible at even discerning genuine body art from a rub-on tattoo that was pulled out of a Cracker Jack box. I’ve been burned before by this kind of thing.

In this instance, I think we’re looking at the real McCoy. The thigh is a good spot to cover the tattoo if necessary. You’ve got to think about these kinds of things if you’re getting a tattoo. That placement makes me think Newgarden is going with that piece for the long haul. Or at least until he decides to have it lasered off.

Although, who knows? Maybe there’ll be some good vibes in that tattoo. Ones that will propel Newgarden to a third career IndyCar championship in 2024.

Then maybe Blaney will get some ink to match.

