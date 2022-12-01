New ‘Indiana Jones’ Trailer Drops, Harrison Ford Still Has His Fastball

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

A trailer for the fifth film with Harrison Ford as Indy dropped Thursday afternoon, and as expected, it’s absolutely electric.

Grab a beer, get some popcorn, kick back and dive into a world of nostalgia below.

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/GNKemfnBN2 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones.

How awesome does “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” look? Seriously, how epic does the fifth film of the franchise appear to be?

Personally, I am ready to run through a wall right now. I’m a gigantic fan of the “Indiana Jones” films, and it looks like Harrison Ford will be putting on a show as usual in “Dial of Destiny.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” trailer released. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/IndianaJones/status/1598421694347034625)

The plot revolves around Nazis (returning to what works) and NASA’s space program. There’s a character based on NASA engineer Wernher von Braun, who was infamously a member of the Nazi party during WWII before coming to America. Braun was responsible for Germany’s rocket program.

How will all of that factor into whatever Indy is up to? The trailer doesn’t really tip any cards to the viewer, but I think it’s safe to say it will be epic.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” comes out June 30, 2023. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/IndianaJones/status/1598421694347034625)

Setting the tone that Indiana Jones has hung up his whip and hat only to be forced out of retirement for one final adventure is exactly what fans want. Take the viewers on one more glorious journey through the world of mysteries and the occult.

If you’re not fired up right now, you’re simply not a real “Indiana Jones” fan. Everything about the trailer was perfect, especially the ending. Nothing like seeing the whip back in action, even if it failed.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” preview released. Harrison Ford is back as Indy. When does the film premiere? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/IndianaJones/status/1598421694347034625)

You can catch the latest movie in the series starting June 30, 2023 in theaters. There is nothing on this planet capable of stopping me from seeing Ford, once again, as Indy.