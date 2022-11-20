‘Indiana Jones 5’ Plot Details Released, Nazis Are Back On The Menu

“Indiana Jones 5” sounds like it’s going to be an epic ride.

The fifth installment of the legendary series will hit theaters June 2023, and there’s no doubt plenty of fans are excited. While some pictures have surfaced of Harrison Ford in character on the set of “Indiana Jones 5,” details have been kept secret.

Well, we finally have an idea of what will happen in the latest Indy adventure, and Nazis are, once again, back on the menu.

“Indiana Jones 5” plot details released. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Details are finally out on the latest movie.

The latest film with Harrison Ford as the famed archeologist “finds our hero in 1969, living against the backdrop of the space race – but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy,” according to Empire.

The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis. How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose,” “Indiana Jones 5” writer Jez Butterworth explained to Empire.

“Indiana Jones 5” comes out in 2023. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

There is a key character in the film – Voller – who is based on famous NASA engineer and former Nazi party member Wernher von Braun. Following WWII, Braun came to America and helped the USA dominate the space race.

“He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story,” actor Mads Mikkelsen told Empire about his character.

Harrison Ford is returning as Indy in “Indiana Jones 5.” (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

“Indiana Jones” is going back to the well with something we know works.

After the incredibly disappointing film, it is nice to see the “Indiana Jones” franchise going back to a formula that works.

The first and third movies were both about fighting Nazis, and both were amazing. The original “Indiana Jones” film is one of the best movies ever made.

What is the new “Indiana Jones” movie about? (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

The fourth was a bold attempt at something new with the Soviets. However, any rational fan can admit it was a failure. It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t what fans wanted to see.

Now, we’re going back to Nazis set to the backdrop of the Cold War against the Russians. What’s not to love? It should be awesome watching Harrison Ford whipping stuff and drawing his revolver when he has to.

Harrison Ford, once again, will play Indiana Jones. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

We’re still a long way off from the new film dropping, but I can’t wait. It’s going to be a very fun ride.