Reviews For New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Continue To Be Absolute Trash

Videos by OutKick

More trash reviews are in for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The fifth and final Indy film with Harrison Ford hits theaters June 30, and fans are excited to see him wear the iconic fedora and crack the whip one last time.

It’s unclear whether Disney will continue the saga without Ford, but there’s no question this is the star actor’s final film in the legendary franchise.

The early reviews for the movie were very bad and disappointing. Now, more reviews have rolled in and the outlook isn’t getting better at all.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” continues to get flamed.

As of Friday morning, the film now has 48 reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s sitting at an embarrassing 54% approval.

For comparison, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has a 93% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. “Dial of Destiny” is just barely beating half of that score.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is getting trash reviews. (Credit: Rotten Tomatoes)

The reviews aren’t just bad. They’re downright brutal. One review from Showbiz 411 states it’s a “blessing” that the film eventually ends.

Yeah, it might be time to start dialing back expectations for Harrison Ford’s final time as “Indiana Jones.”

There are certainly some positive reviews, but definitely not enough to offset all the negative ones.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is getting really bad reviews from critics. (Credit: Rotten Tomatoes)

Fans will be crushed if the new Indy film isn’t solid.

Viewers and diehard fans are going to take a bad fifth film like a punch to the gut. How can Harrison Ford be sent out with anything less than a great movie?

He’s been Indy for more than 40 years. Disney can’t let him ride off into the sunset with anything less than a great movie.

It would be a disservice to Harrison Ford and it would be a massive disservice to all the fans who have enjoyed watching Indy’s adventures for decades.

Will “Indiana Jone and the Dial of Destiny” be terrible? (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

Let’s hope like hell “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” isn’t a massive disappointment when it hits theaters in a few weeks. As a massive Indy fan, I can’t even fathom Harrison Ford going out with anything less than a great movie. Unfortunately, it’s really starting to look like that won’t be the case.