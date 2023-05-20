The Early Reviews For The New ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Terrible

Videos by OutKick

Critics are not impressed with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The fifth Indiana Jones movie premiered at Cannes this week, and it will be the final time Harrison Ford ever plays the title character.

Saying expectations are high would be one hell of an understatement. People are expecting an all-time great movie, but it looks like fans might be in for a disappointing time.

The early reviews aren’t just mediocre. The early reviews of Ford’s final time as Indiana Jones are downright terrible.

The latest “Indiana Jones” faces bad reviews.

As of Saturday morning, there are 28 critic reviews for the film on Rotten Tomatoes and the film sports just a 50% rating.

That’s incredibly bad for a film of this magnitude. Now, as any Rotten Tomatoes visitor knows, when there’s a very high audience score matched with a low critic score, the movie is probably going to be awesome.

The problem here is there are no fan scores to offset the critic scores. Just critics have reviewed “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and they weren’t impressed.

One review from a critic states, “The good news is that it’s not as poor as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The bad news is that it’s not much better.”

Another from the BBC tells fans, “The jokes, the zest and the exuberance just aren’t there, so instead of a joyous send-off for our beloved hero, we get a depressing reminder of how much livelier his past adventures were.”

That’s more or less the vibe of the majority of the reviews.

Fans should hold out hope.

It would be very foolish for fans to throw in the towel based on an aggregate score from 28 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

There’s still a chance it’s great, and the critics just took it too seriously. Again, there’s a lot of films that have really bad reviews from critics that audiences have loved over the years.

Critic reviews certainly aren’t the end-all, be-all when it comes to films. Critics not loving something is definitely not a death sentence.

Having said that, when the reviews are stating the movie is barely better than “Crystal Skull” – an Indy movie most fans pretend doesn’t even exist – it might be time to lower expectations.

Will the new “Indiana Jones” movie be terrible? (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

As someone who has been a huge Indiana Jones fan since I was a little kid, I hope like hell the critics turn out to be wrong. We all want to watch Harrison Ford ride off into the sunset with a great film. Let’s hope that’s what happens when the film hits theaters June 30.