Harrison Ford Fights Back Tears During Premiere Of His Final ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

Harrison Ford was incredibly emotional during the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The fifth Indy film will be the last one fans ever see Ford wear the iconic fedora and crack the whip as the famous fictional archaeologist, and the film was incredibly well-received at its premiere at Cannes.

Not only was it well-received, but Harrison Ford was brought to tears. While he did his best to hold back his emotions, it was clear the crowd embracing him for the final film was a very overwhelming moment.

Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. It’s been an emotional night for him pic.twitter.com/qlCGYgc2eY — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2023

“I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful,” Ford said at the event, according to Variety.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be Harrison Ford’s final time playing Indy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Harrison Ford will ride off into the sunset with one last “Indiana Jones” film.

There’s not a lot of feedback yet on the fifth and possibly final “Indiana Jones” film, but clearly, Harrison Ford is very proud of the movie.

At the very least, he’s very proud of the journey he’s been on these past several decades. It’s been more than 40 years since he first appeared on-screen as Indy.

Now, there’s one final ride with Indy battling Nazis during the Cold War. The plot is described as:

Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth installment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

If that doesn’t fire you up, I don’t know what to tell you. Even though the fourth film failed to meet expectations, fans are still absolutely juiced for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The trailer, while a shade different, definitely makes it look like the movie will be a lot of fun.

You can catch “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in theaters starting June 30th. We’ll definitely have a full breakdown once it’s out here at OutKick.