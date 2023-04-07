New ‘Indiana Jones’ Trailer Promises Action And Adventure In Harrison Ford’s Final Ride

Videos by OutKick

The final trailer is out for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and it will have fans ready to run through a brick wall.

Harrison Ford will put on the iconic fedora and wield Indy’s legendary whip for the fifth and final time in the upcoming movie.

Hype is absolutely off the charts, and it’s not hard to figure out why. Indiana Jones has been an iconic character for decades. Now, it’s time to find out how the journey ends.

Fire up the trailer below. It will have you all feeling some kind of nostalgic way.

Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones one last time.

Seriously, who feels like a little kid again after watching that trailer? It’s been more than four decades since “Raiders of the Lost Ark” hit theaters. Now, this summer, we’ll flock back to theaters for “Dial of Destiny.”

The plot of the fifth “Indy” film is described as:

Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth installment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

There’s also a key character – Voller – based on former Nazi and NASA engineer Wernher von Braun. He’s played by Mads Mikkelsen, and judging from the trailer, going to be a major problem for Indy.

Indy is back fighting Nazis.

I think I speak for everyone when I say having Harrison Ford fight Nazis one last time is the perfect way to close out his time as Indy.

That’s how the saga started, and it’s how it should end. There will be a bit of a floating timeline. At least a minor part of the film will take place when Indiana Jones is young fighting Nazis.

Then, the rest of it will take place during the Cold War and space race in 1969. Clearly, some Nazis made it into America – which is a real thing that happened under Operation Paperclip.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” looks awesome. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQfMbSe7F2g)

As a rabid fan, I can’t wait for June 30th to roll around, and a lot of people reading this almost certainly feel the same way. Many of us will be rushing to get our tickets, popcorn, adult beverages and enjoy watching Harrison Ford ride off into the sunset as Indiana Jones one last time.