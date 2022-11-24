Harrison Ford Will Look Shockingly Young In New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie

Harrison Ford will look several decades younger in the latest “Indiana Jones” movie.

The fifth movie – which has a working title of “Indiana Jones 5” – comes out next summer, and hype is off the charts for Ford’s latest run as the thrill-seeking archeologist.

Not only is Ford back as Indy, but he’ll look like he did when the first movie dropped back in 1981.

Indiana Jones will look surprisingly young in the new movie.

“Indiana Jones 5” will use de-aging technology to show Ford as the much younger “Indiana Jones” fans came to love decades ago. Eventually, the film will jump from the 1940s to 1969, where Ford will be his regular self as Indiana Jones.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works,” Ford told the publication when talking about the de-aging technology.

New “Indiana Jones” technology will feature de-aging technology. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Previously, it was reported that the plot of the new “Indiana Jones” film will focus on the space program during the Cold War and possible involvement of former/current Nazis.

A key character – Voller – is based on former Nazi party member and NASA engineer Wernher von Braun.

So, viewers will get to see Indiana Jones battle Nazis early in the film in the 1940s and then possibly against in 1969 during the Cold War space race. Does it sound interesting? I think the obvious answer is yes.

The new “Indiana Jones” movie comes out June 2023. It’ll be the fifth time Harrison Ford plays Indy on the big screen. What is the plot of the new movie? (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

“Indiana Jones 5” premieres June 23, 2023. You can bet the house I’ll be there watching.