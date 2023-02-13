New ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Preview Drops During The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Another look at “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is out.

The fifth “Indiana Jones” with Harrison Ford drops this summer on June 30, and excitement is off the charts.

After all, we’re talking about one of the most iconic film series ever made.

New “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” preview released. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

The short Super Bowl promo from Sunday night promises fans exactly what we’ve come to expect from Indy:

Lots of action and adventure. Check it out below.

Indiana Jones is back.

It will be more than 15 years between “Indiana Jones” films once “Dial of Destiny” hits theaters this summer.

The last film was “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” It was by far and away the most disliked film with Ford as Indy.

Now, a decade and a half later, Ford is, once again, picking up his whip and hat.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie comes out June 30. A new preview is out for “Dial of Destiny.” (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

While plot details surrounding “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” are mostly being kept under wraps, the writers are clearly going back to the well with Nazis.

The film takes place in 1969 and will focus on America’s space program, which infamously used former Nazis following WWII.

It’s the perfect setup for a great “Indiana Jones” film. Judging from the previews we’ve seen, it’s going to be a great film.

Harrison Ford is back, once again, as Indy. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

You can check it out starting June 30, and make sure to check back for the latest coverage as we have it here at OutKick.