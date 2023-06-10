New ‘Indiana Jones’ Film Expected To Be Box Office Disaster

Videos by OutKick

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” might put up some very disappointing numbers at the box office.

The fifth film with Harrison Ford as the title character premieres June 30. Fans are hyped up and ready to watch Ford ride off into the sunset after playing Indiana Jones one last time.

Not only is it Ford’s final film in the franchise, there’s a very high chance it will be the last “Indiana Jones” film ever made. Soak it up while you can.

Well, despite the fact it’s Ford’s final ride, the box office numbers might not be overly large.

Fans are excited to see Harrison Ford play Indiana Jones one last time. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” could be a box office dud.

The newest “Indiana Jones” movie is tracking to earn roughly $60 million for its opening weekend. That might sound like a ton of money, and it would be for a lot of movies.

However, this is “Indiana Jones” we’re talking about, and that’s not an impressive number at all. “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” had a three day opening of more than $100 million more than 15 years ago. Now, “Dial of Destiny” is expected to earn right around 60% as much as the fourth film.

That’s not just disappointing. It’s terrible. Some in the media who act as Disney press agents might try to spin the situation, but don’t buy it.

It will be a massive failure if “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens to just $60 million. For comparison, “Top Gun: Maverick” opened to $126.7 million last summer.

The fifth “Indiana Jones” film might do half of that. The numbers are also much worse when you consider the fact the film’s production budget was $300 million. You can likely add in a couple more hundred million in marketing costs. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if Disney has sunk $500 million or more into the film. It now might earn just $60 million for is opening weekend.

Will the new “Indiana Jones” film be a box office disaster? (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The reviews have been really bad.

One of the major problems for the latest “Indiana Jones” movie is the fact the reviews have been so bad. It has a score of 54% on Rotten Tomatoes after 48 reviews from critics.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” holds a score 93% from critics and 96% from the audience. “Dial of Destiny” isn’t even getting close to the same numbers.

As I’ve said before, fans want to see Ford go out on top. He’s been Indiana Jones for more than four decades. Anything less than a solid film is going to crush viewers. Unfortunately, it looks like it might be time to start mentally preparing for that outcome.

I will definitely still see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” when it hits theaters later this month and will a full review. Let’s sincerely hope it doesn’t turn out to be terrible.