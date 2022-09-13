Indestructible Steelers OLB TJ Watt Gives Fans Good News On Injury

Pittsburgh pass-rusher TJ Watt has good news for Steelers fans.

Despite winning their season opener, albeit in sloppy fashion, against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh lost their star outside linebacker to a seemingly serious pectoral injury.

The reigning DPOY appeared to have suffered a potentially season-ending injury based on the amount of concern on his face when he left the field.

STEELERS’ TJ WATT SEEKING ADDITIONAL OPINIONS OVER POTENTIALLY SEASON-ENDING INJURY

Watt received good news on Monday when he learned that his torn pectoral muscle might only sideline him for four-to-six weeks.

The video where TJ Watt is saying “I tore my pec” pic.twitter.com/1VAEASDKD1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 11, 2022

On Tuesday, the good news continued to pile on after Watt sought second and third opinions on his injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watt met with doctors on Tuesday that determined his injury would not require surgery. Watt is expected to be out for six weeks and the Steelers have expressed optimism on the star pass rusher’s return timeline.

Watt tweeted out an all-time line from the Arnold Schwarzenegger 80s classic, The Terminator, on Tuesday to let fans know he’ll soon be back to crashing O-lines in the AFC North.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also gave an encouraging thumbs-up on Watt’s injury news.

“We’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “… I can definitively say that T.J. won’t play this week [against the Patriots], but I won’t make any commitments beyond that.

“We’re encouraged, and we’ll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what’s appropriate.”