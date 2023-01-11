In A Wild Twist, Frankie Muniz Is Now A NASCAR Driver

We’ve officially reached the ‘Frankie Muniz becomes a NASCAR driver’ portion of the offseason.

Yep. Read it, and read it again, because it’s happening!

The former Malcom In The Middle Big Fat Liar star has officially transitioned into the world of auto racing, announcing Wednesday that he will run full-time in the ARCA Series this season.

Muniz will race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship beginning next month at Daytona International Speedway.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver,” Muniz said.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Frankie Muniz and his Big Fat Liar co-stars before he became a NASCAR legend. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz joining NASCAR ARCA Series in 2023

What a time to be alive.

One minute Frankie is rockstar in Hollywood, the next he’s wheeling through Turn 4 at Daytona.

Incredible news to start 2023.

According to ARCA – which essentially serves as a lower level NASCAR feeder series – the two have been working on this mega deal for months. Muniz will even be in Daytona later this month to do a little testing at the track.

“It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve,” said co-owner Mark Rette. “But with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023.”

We’re all rooting for you, Frankie! And not just because you killed it as Walter White’s son in Malcom In The Middle, but because we also need an excuse to re-introduce this gem back to the world.

Big Fat Liar was some of Frankie, Paul and Amanda’s best work, and I won’t hear otherwise. The swimming pool scene is electric, and the big chase at the end is epic.

Gonna need one of Frankie’s ARCA cars to be COVERED with Paul Giamatti’s face at some point this year.

Didn’t think I’d be typing that sentence today, but that’s why this job is a rollercoaster.