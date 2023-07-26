Man Arrested Earlier This Year For Allegedly Having Sex With A Horse Caught Again With Genitals Exposed Near Horses

Videos by OutKick

Some lessons are harder to learn than others. A 39-year-old man from Illinois can’t seem to learn that he shouldn’t have his genitals exposed anywhere near horses.

After being arrested in April on charges of sexual contact with an animal, Jack R. Blanke was arrested again early Sunday morning. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they found him “near horses with his genitals exposed.”

The officers were called to the scene in Quincy, Illinois around 1am after the property owner spotted a suspicious person on his surveillance camera near his horse barn. That’s when they came across Blanke.

Man arrested for trespassing after police say he exposed himself near horses. (Image Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office via FOX 17)

Police say he was standing near a couple of horses in the barn with his “genitals exposed.” He was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail where he was booked on a criminal trespass charge. His bond was set at $100.

Blanke’s arrest on Sunday was very similar to the one back in April. At that time several deputies on patrol near a farm in Melrose Township allegedly discovered him in the act of intercourse with a horse.

Just before 1am officers say they found Blanke standing on a five-gallon bucket. He was allegedly feeding apples to the horse while “performing coitus.”

He was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact with an animal, one count of criminal trespass to land, and one count of criminal damage of property.

Horse Barns Aren’t This Illinois Man’s Friend

According to Law&Crime, Blanke reached a deal with prosecutors for the prior arrest last month. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage of property for injuring a domestic animal of another without consent.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass charges. This despite the Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Parker’s claims that he “allegedly had sex with the horse about a dozen times.”

Court documents state that Blanke was sentenced to time served and two years of probation.

Who is to say what he was up to over the weekend? It could be a classic case of getting caught at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

That said, whatever he was doing in the horse barn at 1am was likely a violation of his probation. But I’m no legal scholar so I’ll leave this case to the experts to sort out.