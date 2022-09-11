Ignore The Drama: Bet Brady, Bucs Cover Vs. Cowboys On SNF

Tom Brady is going to release a lot of frustration when the Tampa Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys in “Jerry’s World” on Sunday Night Football in Week 1. Al Michaels knows what I’m talking about.

It’s been a crazy offseason for Brady, to say the least. First, Brady retired then he unretired followed by a random sabbatical, presumably to smooth things over with his angry wife. Happy Wife, Happy Life the saying goes.

But, I’d argue Brady’s turbulent offseason gives the Buccaneers betting value vs. the Cowboys. There’s a lot of speculation about Brady’s readiness entering 2022 but that’s nonsense.

The reason Brady unretired is that he got a glimpse of post-football life and said “not yet”. He’s not going unretire, deal with Gisele giving him shit and then stink up the joint on Sunday Night Football.

Brady is going to show he’s still got it and, if anything, will be jacked up to finally get out there with the boys and fire “the Duke”.

And why would Brady want to retire? He led the NFL in touchdown passes last season (43) and the Bucs are the favorites to win the NFC.

Also, there is some anti-Bucs situational stuff we can fade. The Bucs had trouble with the Cowboys in Week 1 last season and Tampa Bay is 1-8 against the spread in primetime games over the last two seasons.

There’s a narrative that Brady’s old ass gets tired after 9 p.m. ET. That’s actually hilarious and perhaps true. But, Brady and the Bucs are going to make a statement vs. the Cowboys.

Finally, there’s no question this Dallas team is worse year over year. The Cowboys lost two starting wideouts in the offseason and will be without both starting tackles from last year’s team.

The bottom line is it’s ridiculous to question Brady’s focus and he is going to channel all of his angry-husband energy into blasting the Cowboys in Week 1.

Go to DraftKings Sportsbook and BET the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -2.5 (-110).

A $110 wager on the Bucs -2.5 (-110) returns a $100 profit if Tampa Bay wins by 3 or more points.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.