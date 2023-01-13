Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans, Has Plans To Share ‘Hotter Than Hell’ Content

Rapper Iggy Azalea announced on Friday that she has done something she previously said she would never do. She joined OnlyFans. The 32-year-old plans to release exclusive and uncensored content on the platform. Photos, videos, music and art will all be part of a collaboration with OnlyFans called “Hotter Than Hell.”

The multimedia project is expected to take a year for Iggy to complete and is currently scheduled to wrap up in December 2023. Her fourth studio album will also be released as a part of it. She dropped a video on social media showing some of what her subscribers can expect.

SURPRISE! Im dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’. There’s photographs, visual artist collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of

aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9y0sVNJWP — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023

Iggy shared more on her decision to change her mind on joining the exclusive content platform. She now calls OnlyFans the perfect platform for her multimedia concept.

She said, “I’ve been working on “Hotter Than Hell” for six months already and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer.”

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date,” she continued. “Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.”

“I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.”

Iggy added, “The project is bold and fun – so is this collaboration – I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

This is welcomed news for many of her fans who were waiting for Iggy to make the leap to the world of exclusive content. There will certainly be a high profile subscriber or two as well.

Everyone is hopping on the OnlyFans money train. A rapper doing so and mixing a little business with pleasure certainly makes sense.