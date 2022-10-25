Raiders Reporter Complains About Iggy Azalea’s Body-Rolling Performance

Are you not entertained?!

Geriatric millennials’ favorite Australian female rapper, Iggy Azalea, trucked a Raiders reporter for complaining about her performance at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

During Week 7’s Raiders home game against the Houston Texans, the voluptuous rapper came out to put on a halftime show for the Raiders faithful, playing hits such as her breakout song, “Fancy.”

Watching Iggy Azalea’s body roll on stage was some much-needed entertainment for Vegas fans. She was rocking a Raiders leotard and uplifting the spirits of fans who were riding a miserable streak due to the team’s 1-4 start.

Raiders fans appeared to be enjoying themselves. One LV reporter, Tashan Reed, went to Twitter to call the performance a decline in Raiders culture — tweeting out his imminent “depression” from having to watch Azalea.

“The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed,” Reed tweeted.

One Twitter user called out the reporter for whining about the free show: “Seeing gen Z ‘journalists’ complain about EVERYTHING makes me depress. Miss me with the entitlement. Most of us would love to be at the stadium but we couldn’t afford it. You get it for FREE.”

Iggy clapped back (no hands?) by flexing the paycheck she got for shaking “a lil a**.”

“If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil a**,” Iggy responded.

Reed eventually ceded the argument to Iggy and the two made up for their small online spat.

The Raiders are technically undefeated when Iggy performs after the Raiders edged Houston, 38-20, to improve to 2-4.

