If China says “don’t say gay,” Hollywood won’t say it. They won’t even think about uttering the term.

Warner Bros., a studio under the same umbrella as CNN, has edited out all LGBTQ dialogue in the newest Harry Potter film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, for its release in China.

According to Variety, China requested the studio delete the scenes that allude to a romantic past between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, the two main characters in the film. So Warner Bros. quickly complied.

Though Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling declared Dumbledore a gay character in 2009, this is the first time a film has explored his sexuality.

The decision to censor gay content at the behest of China proves two points about the woke movement, in which Hollywood participates.

First, the woke don’t actually care about the LGBTQ community. They never have. We explained this to our readers last week.

Instead, progressives have weaponized LGBTQs for political gain. Progressives know it’s advantageous to vilify the opposition as anti-LGTBQ. Thus, why they’ve propagandized Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill as “don’t say gay.” The woke are using gay people like they have the supposedly racially oppressed.

Second, China continues to control filmmakers worldwide. American studios will sacrifice their own reputations for a broad theatrical release in China.

Morgan Ortagus, the former State Department spokesperson for Mike Pompeo, told OutKick about this recently:

“There have been examples of movie after movie where Hollywood would erase things or delete or change names in order to appease the Chinese Communist Party. And I just find it absolutely reprehensible. I mean, the way that we allow ourselves to be censored by communists. It just makes my freakin’ head explode. It’s so bizarre, Bobby.”

Well said.

These people are hypocrites. Warner Bros. will besmirch Americans while bowing to the Chinese Communist Party. It’s hard to find an act more dishonorable than that.