An Actual ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Would Give Progressives A Purpose

Comedian Adam Carolla argued in his 2020 book I’m Your Emotional Support Animal that society can never aptly appease progressive thought leaders.

“Think about those two words. ‘Progressive.’ ‘Movement.’ They mean it’s never going to stop. It starts by moving toward real problems, but when the people in the movement run out of real problems, they still need to keep progressing,” Carolla explains.

Those who make up the movement – politicians, corporations and journalists devoted to the cause – firmly believe that they are the purveyors of justice and equality, that we regular people could not survive as a society without their leadership and authority.

This type of self-righteousness doesn’t diminish. A group this self-important does not really want to solve problems. Solutions mean that the people who rail loudly against supposed injustices are no longer needed. And they must be needed. Something, we don’t know what, put them on this earth to save us.

So whenever they run out of actual examples of discrimination toward the groups they favor, they dig deeper and find the hidden ways that white heterosexual men may take advantage of the system. And if they can’t find a new cause to champion, they will orchestrate one.

This explains the current state of race and gender relations in America. In case you hadn’t noticed, America is no longer racist against black people. It hasn’t been in a long time. That is a positive except for those who capitalize on racial division, like the corporate press and Al Sharpton. Race hustlers will never acknowledge changes in American race relations. If they did, they’d have no reason to keep waking up in the morning. They’d fade into the abyss.

Therefore, they double down on the battle against the dead, privileged ancestors of white Americans. As a result, anti-white hiring practices and school disciplinary policies that demand softer punishments for non-white students have become commonplace.

I guess that’s what progress looks like.

Similarly, LGBT advocates didn’t celebrate their win in 2015 when the Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalized gay marriage nationwide. Like the civil rights activists, the LGBT group evolved to extend their influence.

Same-sex marriage is mostly a private matter, relatively harmless to the rest of the population. Meanwhile, “Don’t Say Gay” is a propagandized slogan of the Parental Rights in Education, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed into Florida law last week. Of course, the law doesn’t prohibit the use of the word “gay.” Instead, it bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with children in third grade and younger.

So progressive activists went from fighting for a gay American to have hospital visitation rights with their partner to fighting for teachers to talk about sex changes with young school children.

This is what Bill Maher means when he says he still supports traditional Democrat policies but has great disdain for the “batty shit.” An American can support two women marrying each other while also understanding that a teacher should not work through her gender fluidity with six-year-olds.

Studies suggest most Americans agree. By 2015, 60% of Americans wanted the Supreme Court to legalize gay marriage. Conversely, the Public Opinion Strategies polling system found that 67% of parents support Parental Rights in Education, including 55% of Democrats.

And still, the wrath of the woke incites fear in the minds of American corporations and institutions. Here are some recent examples:

Disney, the leading supporter of sexually indoctrinating your children, has decided that Mickey Mouse, who may or may not still be a male mouse, should never use the terms “boy” or “girl” at the theme park ever again. Hopefully, “prince” and “princess” are next.

The NCAA is permitting a biological man who calls himself Lia Thomas to compete against women in a swimming pool and take home championship trophies in women’s athletics. #GirlPower, amirite?

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden nominated in part because she is a woman, is too afraid to define the word “woman.”

What is a woman, anyway? If you are not a biologist, don’t you dare answer. For all we know, a woman is a costume. You wear it when you choose.

Some extremist cities are even planning to offer a form of reparations to trans citizens.

In each of these cases, none of which existed five years ago, the supposedly aggrieved party has fabricated a controversy that otherwise wouldn’t exist.

“Transphobia” is the Left’s fevered dream. It would give them a reason to keep fighting. They wish that DeSantis’ bill to protect young children from perverted topics — which is what any discussion of sex at this age is — was in actuality a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. A bill like that would give them a purpose.

On the one hand, it’s a positive that America produces so few examples of actual discrimination that the Left has to manufacture cases of inequality to keep the conversation going. On the other hand, they are harming confused children in the process to remain relevant.

“This is a war on children’s innocence,” Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy told OutKick. “Adults with political agendas are forcing these conversations on children.”

She’s right. And they won’t stop. So no matter the evidence, they will continue to find new oppressed groups. The Biden administration now allows Americans to identify as an “X” gender on their passports. Finally. Justice for the X people.

Seven years later, the recognition of gay marriage hasn’t hurt anyone that we know of. Yet allowing second-grade teachers to force students to discuss genitalia has. It is called child abuse.

“When the people in the movement run out of real problems, they still need to keep progressing,” Adam Carolla argues.

Apparently, that includes progressing into perverts and racists and probably pedophiles to keep the grift alive. A movement shall never stand still.