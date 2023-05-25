Idris Elba’s New Plane Hijacking Thriller Looks Like Must-Watch TV

Videos by OutKick

Idris Elba’s upcoming thriller “Hijack” looks like it’s destined to be a major hit.

Elba is one of the biggest talents in entertainment at the moment, and everything he seems to touch turns to gold.

Now, he’s teamed up with Apple for a series about a flight that gets hijacked, but nothing might be as it appears. Check out the preview below.

At a minimum, “Hijack” appears to be very intriguing.

Idris Elba might have a major new hit with “Hijack.”

What do we all think about the preview? I think it looks pretty damn good. In fact, I’m going to go ahead and guarantee I at least give it a shot.

Thrillers are great, but one about a plane with hundreds of passengers being hijacked is next level. I got a little bit of a tingle when it was said five passengers on the plane don’t even exist.

That’s how you know things are really about to go off the rails?

“Hijack” with Idris Elba looks very intriguing. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Also, what do we think Idris Elba’s character’s background is? Mi6? British SAS? Clearly, he’s being built up to be some kind of sly badass.

There’s absolutely no question the British have some hard dudes. Now, are they as hard as our dudes? No, but they’ve got some gunfighters on the other side of the pond.

Is that what Elba will be doing in “Hijack”? It certainly seems possible. At the very least, fans will get a deep and intriguing mystery.

“Hijack” with Idris Elba looks great. (Credit: Apple TV+)

You can catch “Hijack” with Idris Elba starting June 28 on Apple TV+. I’ll definitely be giving it a shot.