Idris Elba Responds To Criticism After Not Calling Himself A ‘Black Actor’

Idris Elba is tired of the obsession with race.

In February, Idris Elba sparked heavy criticism online after he told Esquire U.K. that he had stopped describing himself as a “black actor” because of the limitations he thought it placed on his career. Now, he’s addressing that backlash.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 50-year-old actor said it’s “really difficult” for a celebrity to have an opinion. He says his words become “overly scrutinized, taken out of context” and “thrown into some sort of bullshit, zeitgeisty social media argument.”

And this latest controversy is a perfect example.

Idris Elba arrives at the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

“Me saying I don’t like to call myself a black actor is my prerogative. That’s me, not you,” he said. “So for you to turn around and say to me, I’m ‘denying my blackness.’ On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It’s just stupid.”

Idris Elba caused a stir with his Esquire interview.

In that original interview, Elba said he didn’t define himself by his skin color.

“I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” Elba said. “We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: It’s just skin.”

After the initial uproar, the “Luther” actor took to Twitter to address the issue.

There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect' ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie? — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 11, 2023

Some fellow actors also came to his defense. John Boyega said the real problem lies with the industry leaders who typecast actors based on their skin color.

I think we should fixate on who is typecasting and putting actors in boxes because of this. Not on making weird adjustments for them. We continuously focus on what we have to do so they don't do this or that. Very worrying. We BLACK and that's that. https://t.co/E0sBLJOBIR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 10, 2023

Ultimately, Elba said “the entire planet would have a shift” if people focused on their similarities instead of their differences.

“As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth,” he said. “Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be.”