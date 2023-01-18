Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Search Warrants Unsealed

A Washington court unsealed the search warrants for the office and apartment of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Wednesday.

Investigators stated in the application they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the quadruple murder in Moscow, Idaho last November.

And that they did. As well as blood.

Police seized hair samples, fabric with dark red stains, and a single black glove from Kohberger’s Washington apartment.

The newly unveiled filing described previously undisclosed evidence, including blood, DNA, a computer, and shoes with diamond-pattern soles.

Specifically, the filing says one item contained a “collection of dark red” spotting. Authorities also located a pillow inside the apartment with a “reddish/brown stain.”

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JANUARY 05: Bryan Kohberger is led away at the end of a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

In addition, investigators obtained “data compilations” of information about the victims and the home in which the assailant slayed the four.

Authorities did not seize any items from Kohberger’s office at Washington State University, where he studied for a Ph.D. The document says that the search turned up nothing.

“Murders appear to have been planned.”

The warrants allege Kohberger pre-planned the killings. They state the criminology major studied other murders and how to avoid detection as part of his preparations.

“These murders appear to have been planned, rather than a crime that happened in a moment of conflict,” an affidavit seeking the search warrant reads.

Such a statement is consistent with phone records that show Kohberger appeared near the home of the victims 12 times before the attack on Nov. 13.

While a motive remains unclear, an anonymous investigator confined to People Magazin on Tuesday that Kohberger repeatedly direct messaged one of the female victims. She — People did not identify which roommate — did not respond to his messages, per the report.

“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times, but she didn’t respond,” reports the outlet. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”

Police did not find a murder weapon during the searches of his office and apartment, matching previous statements the knife remains out of possession.

You can read the search warrants here.