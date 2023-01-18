Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Allegedly Spammed Victim With DMs

A new report seems to have uncovered the first known connection between Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and the slayed victims.

An anonymous investigator confined to People Magazine that Kohberger repeatedly direct messaged one of the women, to no response.

“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times, but she didn’t respond,” the investigator told the outlet. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”

Kohberger reportedly sent the first Instagram message in late October.

The report does not state which woman Kohberger messaged.

Police found female roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle — along with boyfriend Ethan Chapin — fatally stabbed on Nov. 13.

Authorities arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30 at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania after finding his DNA on a knife sheath left behind at the scene.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

A connection between the suspect and victims has become chief among the questions that remain. Fox News Digital could not confirm the reporting independently.

New details have been scarce following a January gag order, prohibiting parties to speak publicly on the matter.

However, court documents confirmed previously police are investigating whether Kohberger stalked the victims prior to the attack.

According to the probable cause affidavit, phone records show Kohberger appeared near the home 12 times before the murders.

It remains unclear if Kohberger met or direct messaged the other three victims. The suspect attended neighboring Washington State University just seven miles away.

This is not the first time speculation arose that the murderer may have targeted one victim but then slayed the three others while entering the home.

Notably, ex-FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Tool examined the case in December to declare he believes Goncalves was the “offender’s target.” Details say Goncalves’ wounds were “significantly” worse than those her roommates sustained.

Shanon Gray, the attorney for Goncalves’ parents, said “no one” knew about Kohberger before the slayings.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge for allegedly entering the home with intent to kill.

He’s due back in court in June for a hearing in which his defense is likely to challenge the evidence authorities presented to obtain a warrant for his arrest.