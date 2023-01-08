Police ‘Puzzled’ By One Major Detail In The Idaho Massacre Case

Police don’t seem to understand why a survivor of the University of Idaho massacre waited hours to alert authorities.

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with the November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

It’s been known there were two other people in the house who survived, and the belief had been that both were asleep. The probable cause affidavit makes it clear that’s not the case.

Police are baffled by University of Idaho killing details.

A survivor ID’d as D.M. left her room and saw the killer at the conclusion of the quadruple murder, but the authorities weren’t alerted until several hours later.

The wait of eight hours until 911 was called “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if it was an issue of intoxication, or of fear,” an unnamed Idaho lawman told the New York Post.

The affidavit claims the woman was frozen in fear. You can read the relevant section of the affidavit below. The wording is a bit ambiguous on whether the killer saw her or not. It certainly reads like he did given the fact he “walked past” her.

Police are very confident D.M. didn’t play any role and added, “We look at these things through the lens of rational adults — and when we do that, sometimes things don’t make sense to us — but she’s a 20-year-old girl and we don’t know what she was doing, or if she was scared.”

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with the University of Idaho murders. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

As of Sunday morning, no reason has been given why D.M. waited hours to call the police, and there’s a chance the public will never get one. Was she scared? Was she in shock? Is there a different reason?

All of those are unknowns right now, and it’s impossible for most people to put themselves in the shoes of a young woman who just survived a gruesome massacre in her home.

Bryan Kohberger faces the death penalty. He’s accused of murdering four University of Idaho students. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

