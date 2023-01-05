Gruesome New Details That Led To Idaho Murder Arrest Emerge In Probable Cause Filing

One of the surviving roommates of the Idaho murder victims heard a cry on the morning of November 13, the date of the quadruple murder.

The roommate awoke at 4 a.m, opened the door, and saw a masked man dressed in black inside the home, according to the probable cause filing which was unsealed Thursday.

Fox News Digital provided a summary of the document:

“The roommate, identified only as D.M., awoke … by what she thought was the sound Kaylee Goncalves playing with her dog, Murphy, on the third floor.

“A short time later, she heard what she thought was Goncalves saying “there’s someone here,” the document says.

“D.M. opened her door and heard crying coming from Xana Kernodle’s room and a male voice saying “it’s OK, I’m going to help you.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. (Latah County Sheriff’s Office)

Per the filing, D.M. opened her door again around 4:17 a.m. and “saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” Moscow police office Brett Payne wrote in the affidavit. The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.’”

Bryan Kohberger’s DNA

As for the identification of Bryan Kohberger, 28, investigators found a leather knife sheath at the crime scene which contained the suspect’s DNA. The sheath was left behind.

Kohberger’s cell phone was tracked back to the house after the murders. The phone appeared near the home again on November 13 between 9:12 and 9:21 am, some five and a half hours after the attack.

Cell phone pings also show the phone was in the area of the murders at least 12 times before the morning of the killings.

Police arrested Kohberger, a Ph.D. student studying criminology at Washington State University, on Friday at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and extradited him Wednesday to Idaho.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary for fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off campus rental home.

