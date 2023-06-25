Ice Cube Says He’s Not In ‘The Club’ And Slams Media, NBA For Lack Of Big3 Support

Videos by OutKick

Ice Cube is not holding back today.

The rapper, actor and co-founder of the Big3 basketball league posted a video on Twitter expressing frustration with the NBA and mainstream sports media.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” Ice Cube said. “And a lot of you listening to me right here and right now, you are not part of the club either. And what I realized with the club is, what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of they f-cking club. That pisses them off.”

And while he didn’t specify exactly what “the Club” is, the rap star has never been one to bow down to groupthink.

Just a few years ago he faced substantial backlash for daring to work with former President Donald Trump. And in November 2022, Ice Cube revealed he lost out on a $9 million movie role because he refused to take the COVID vaccine.

“What club am I talking about?” he continued. “I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

And it’s these gatekeepers, he says, who are stunting the growth of the Big3. In case you’re not familiar, the Big3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league featuring mostly former NBA players or younger athletes who are looking to break through.

But it does not have a partnership with the NBA.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images for BIG3)

Ice Cube Wants More Exposure for His Big3 Basketball League

“Now, a lot of people might say, ‘But, Cube, we want to work with the NBA,'” he said. “Really, I don’t give a f-ck about working with the NBA. What I want them to do, when I say ‘Work with us,’ is to stop working against us.'”

The Big3 season spans 10 weeks in the summer — a slow time for major sports. But the NBA Summer League takes place at the same time. And the WNBA is in full swing during those summer months.

Still, Ice Cube says he’s surprised the Big3 doesn’t get more media coverage.

“We have Hall of Famers as our coaches,” Ice Cube said on the Dan Le Batard Show this week. “And so to really, virtually, ignore a league that’s this great, that’s this dope in the summer, where there is nothing else as far as hoops — I know the NBA got their Summer League, but after you see the first or second pick play once or twice, that’s pretty much over and you wait for the regular season.”

Ice Cube said the NBA’s “resistance” comes from commissioner Adam Silver, who doesn’t “dig what we’re doing personally.”

“We thought we would get a lot more love from the sports media community…it really comes down to Adam Silver. I don’t think he digs what we’re doing…”



– @icecube stops by & speaks on the love and support that the @thebig3 is receiving from around the world as the new season… pic.twitter.com/MYirWWOWTm — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 21, 2023

So to change all of this, Ice Cube said in his Twitter video he’ll be embarking on a “F-ck the Gatekeepers” podcast tour.

“Imma go talk to everybody,” he said, “and get a chance to get my message out to the people.”

Well, Cube. Here’s your invitation from OutKick. You know where to find us.