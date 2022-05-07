Snoop Dogg Purchases Ownership Stake Of BIG3 Basketball Team

The BIG3 basketball league has reached new heights with the addition of Snoop Dogg as part-owner of the Bivouac team.

Per TMZ, Snoop Dogg and PayPal co-founder Ken Howery paid $625,000 together to purchase a 40% stake in the team. Bivouac finished last season winless, largely due to injury issues.

Snoop Dogg and Howery took advantage of the Big3’s openness to allowing people to purchase ownership stake through NFT’s. The two did just that, as Snoop Dogg has been an avid NFT collector.

Snoop Dogg most recently touted that his newly re-bought Death Row Records will be a 100% NFT Label.

