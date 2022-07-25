Model Iara Ferreira is apparently too hot to do some shopping in Miami.

The Brazilian-born OnlyFans and Instagram star was shopping at an unnamed supermarket in Miami when she was allegedly tossed out for being too “hot.”

“I felt humiliated, I was in shock when he took me out of the market screaming. My look was not scandalous. I wear it in Brazil, on a daily basis, and I never went through that,” Ferreira explained to the Daily Star.

It’s not clear what she was wearing at the time of the interaction.

She further added, “The employee accused me of something I didn’t do, for me it’s prejudice just because I’m hot … I’ve recorded in public, but always in a discreet way, without embarrassing other people. And the employee recognized me, he knew what he was saying and doing. He commented that he knew me from OnlyFans. It was a shame.”

If OnlyFans stars are being ejected from supermarkets for allegedly being too “hot,” then I’m not sure what that says about the state of America.

Do we support freedom and free expression for all or do we not? This might be the great question of our time!

Hopefully, Iara Ferreira bounces back in a big way and doesn’t dwell on the alleged negative experience. There’s too much to celebrate in life!