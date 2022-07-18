OnlyFans Star Char Grey Gifted Husband Look-Alike Sex Doll They Now Share

Char Grey and her husband Callum have quite a doll sex life.

No, their undergarments don’t contain cobwebs and they’re definitely more Kama Sutra than missionary. Grey, 23, and Callum, 28, have begun using a sex doll in the bedroom – originally to keep horndog Callum from continuously offering his wife a free ride to Pound Town – and now, as a way for the couple to keep things hot, heavy and frequent.

Oh, and this isn’t just any sex doll – the racy rubber sex fiend just so happens to be a replica of Char. The doll, whom they’ve nicknamed “Dee,” has taken on a life of its own and has caught the eye (and likely other parts of the human anatomy) of both Char and Grey, who are now engaging in regular threesomes with Dee.

“We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship — and set our sex lives on fire,” Grey told SWNS.com.

PHOTOS: Wife Buys Sex Doll To Satisfy Husband's Libido A wife, Char Grey, in the UK has bought a sex doll named Dee, in order to satisfy her husband’s high libido. pic.twitter.com/XgAvq5ASDL — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) July 18, 2022

Grey’s no stranger to outside the box sexual experiences. She has a popular not safe for work OnlyFans page that more than 2,000 users subscribe to for $12.50 each month. She describes the site as “like a porn pick n mix, what more could you ask for?”

Great question.

In addition to her description of the site, Grey also makes it a point to mention that fans on the fence about subscribing will also be able to lay eyes on Dee – who Char purchased for roughly $1,800 for her husband to use when his libido was running hotter than hers. She also intended for the sex doll gift to be a nice compromise for the couple who had differing opinions of brining another women into their bedroom, for purposes other than redecorating.

“Like most ladies, I was concerned I’d find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman,” Grey said, per SWNS. “We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be the perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life.”

Dee has been a part of the couple’s lives since Char purchased the silicone sexpot in 2021. And she’s apparently more than just a willing, albeit quiet, participant. Both Callum and wife take Dee with them in the car and watch tv alongside the doll.

“We both love experimenting with her — and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too,” said Char.

(photo courtesy of SWNS)

Char did make it clear that Dee doesn’t always join in during the couple’s naughty nights, mentioning that she occasionally keeps to herself in a studio, but never far from the action. “We’d never put her away in a cupboard,” Char added. “She has had a positive impact on us as a couple. If anything, she’s bought us closer together.”

Never a doll moment with this UK couple.

