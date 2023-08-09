I Saw 80,000 Metallica Fans Do ‘The Wave’ And It Is Officially Done

Videos by OutKick

There’s never been a more divisive crowd movement than “the wave.” Some people love it, others absolutely can’t stand it and wish it went away decades ago.

Growing up, I loved doing the wave. I was fascinated by it – every kid was. Being encouraged to get out of your seat (that’s if you were even able to sit still in it in the first place) while also being told you can throw your hands in the air and go “WOOO” and not get in trouble?! I mean that’s a kid’s heaven right there.

As I got older, the wave became more of an eye-rolling “oh great here we go…” thing. Would I still do it? Sure, if I had enough beers in me or was trying to impress a date. (I honestly have no idea if I’ve ever done the wave on a date, but I like to imagine my life being a rom-com at some point).

And the worst is when you would have a half-assed wave. Where some people (the smart ones) would sit down with their arms crossed, while other sections would stand up. I mean, it’s utter chaos. Hilarious, but come on people we need to do better.

So alas, it is finally time to retire the wave for good. It has now gone the way of stadium DJs playing the “Macarena” – an embarrassing moment in pop culture that was so overdone that it has now become the ultimate cringe.

This past Sunday night was the final ripple in the wave’s lifespan. And it all has to do with Metallica and their fans.

WHO DOES THE WAVE AT A METALLICA SHOW?!

On Sunday I was able to attend the Metallica show at MetLife Stadium along with 80,000 other fans. As the crowd was waiting for Metallica to come on stage and perform, one section began doing the wave.

I thought to myself “look at these losers, trying to start the wave at a Metallica show.”

And then, tens of thousands of people soon joined in. Over and over and around and around. And it was at this very moment that I knew we were doomed as a society, and whoever’s running this simulation must think we are absolute idiots.

WE CAN DO BETTER PEOPLE

I am not exaggerating when I said that the Metallica wave went on for over 12 minutes. At one point fans then busted out cell phones and began holding them up each time the wave came around as if it was some sort of metal light show. Some seated near me began taking selfies and videos as “the wave surge” happened in the background.

Remind you… this isn’t a Kidz Bop show people. This is METALLICA. You can’t be doing the damn wave at a Metallica show – yet alone enjoying it.

The fact that all these metalheads were able to succinctly pull off the wave in perfect fashion even made me more ill. They did it better than Jets fans have at MetLife throughout the years… despite the Jets not having ANYTHING remotely interesting for the fans to keep them entertained.

So yes, my friends I am officially calling for the end of the wave. Be it at a metal show or an NFL game where the crowd’s movement may have the unintended consequence of actually hurting your own team’s performance, the jig is up.

The only question is… what do we replace it with? Comment below and tweet @OutKick and @TheGunzShow with what’s next.