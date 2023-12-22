I Regret Drinking 52 Beers On Flight, Australian Cricket Legend Says

Videos by OutKick

Sorry for partying.

There’s Andre the Giant, Wade Boggs and now you can add Australian cricket legend David Boon to the list of prolific beer drinkers who have put on a show while flying the friendly skies.

Boon, according to teammates, once sucked down 52 beers during a flight to England during Boon’s wild days. The legendary suds connoisseur has said in the past that the 52 beers is a fairytale told by teammates, but in a new interview, he admits there was some beer drinking on that flight.

“What I won’t deny is that we had a beer,” this old salty dog said on the BackChat Sports Show.

Australia cricket legend David Boon once drank 52 beers on a flight, according to teammates. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

“But, to be perfectly honest, if it was that many, how the hell would I know,” Boon added.

Good point.

At some point, you have to lose track when you’ve crushed more than two cases of cold ones.

Boon says there’s no denying the 52 beers happened, but now he’s older and that tale isn’t as fun as it once was.

Australia cricket legend David Boon says he regrets his 52-beer performance on a team plane to England. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

“You have fun, you do something and then you think ‘S–t, what about the ramifications to everything else’, to your family, to your children,” Boon added. “It caused some crap over the years, and it’s something that I regret a lot. Can’t deny it but I do regret it. And I was stupid to be able to do that when you’re in the public eye.”

If you think the 52 beers is something, it’s nothing compared to the 73 beers Wade Boggs put down on a cross-country flight.

“It was on one of those flights from Boston to LA and playing blackjack on the plane with a bunch of the guys. And I had just started and didn’t know that one of the other guys was counting and he said, ‘Boggs, do you realize that you’re at 45 [beers drank] right now?’ and I think we had about another hour or so to go on the flight, so [the final count] was 73 for the flight,” Boggs told OutKick in April.

Oh, but Boggs wasn’t done. He and the crew went out after the flight and crushed more beers.

The final count, according to the legend, was 107 beers.

Wade Boggs doesn’t deny or seem to regret the 107-beer day he had during his days playing for the Red Sox. / Getty Images / Pabst Blue Ribbon

“The next day Mark Langston [of the Angels] was pitching and I went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles off of him and as they say in Hollywood, the rest is history,” Boggs added.

Remember, rookie beer drinkers, leave this kind of stuff to the experts.

Stay safe out there.