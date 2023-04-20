OutKick Exclusive: Wade Boggs Talks Downing 100 Beers In One Day, Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Videos by OutKick

Wade Boggs knows plenty about the two B’s in life: Baseball and Beers.

The former Red Sox, Yankees, and Rays Hall of Fame third baseman has done it all both on the field, and apparently after the game as he sat down with OutKick’s Mike Gunz to talk about one of baseball’s biggest urban legends: How much can Wade Boggs actually drink?

Did he really drink 60+ beers during one flight? Was it more? And where did It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day come up with the 107 beers claim that he made during a Tonight Show appearance?

BOGGS TALKS BEERS WITH OUTKICK

Everyone who has played with Boggs has all said the same thing: the guy can drink… like, a lot.

“It was on one of those flights from Boston to LA and playing blackjack on the plane with a bunch of the guys. And I had just started and didn’t know that one of the other guys was counting and he said, “Boggs, do you realize that you’re at 45 [beers drank] right now? And I think we had about another hour or so to go on the flight, so [the final count] was 73 for the flight,” Boggs told Gunz.

SEVENTY THREE BEERS ON A FLIGHT?

But it doesn’t just stop there my friends.

“Then we went out and had a good time in California so we went to 107 beers. So that was the one day,” Boggs continued.

Well, whether it was 40 or 100 beers, Wade clearly would have been a hungover mess the next day and gotten in trouble, right?

“The next day Mark Langston [of the Angels] was pitching and I went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles off of him and as they say in Hollywood, the rest is history.”

Hmm… seems a little bit suspect Wade.

“Oh, it’s documented. It’s documented with eyewitnesses,” he told Gunz as it appears that beer brings him some sort of X-Men like powers.

Wade Boggs celebrates after a Boston Red Sox win in the 1980’s. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

PLAYERS ALL AGREE: BOGGSY CAN DRINK

In 2003, former Yankees teammate Jeff Nelson said during an interview with KJR Radio that Boggs would routinely drink 50-60 beers during a cross country flight.

When the host had him call one of his former teammates in Paul Sorrento to verify it live on the spot, Paul did – but added that it could be upwards of 70 beers. (Nelson explained that Boggs didn’t just do it on a plane. He would start earlier in the morning with a 6 pack of beer at the clubhouse, then going to and from the airports, waiting to board, etc).

Years later in a separate interview, Boggs former Rays teammate Brian Rose explained how he sat next to him during a short flight when an attendant dropped off a full case of beer. When Rose asked him what that was for, Boggs said he always gets one and began just pounding them throughout the flight. “Yeah, beer doesn’t affect me. I don’t get drunk unless I’ve had at least a case and a half,” Boggs told Rose.

Loading the player...

THE GANG BEATS BOGGS

The Boggs binge beer drinking became such a fabled tale that it ended up being a subject of an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia episode called “The Gang Beats Boggs.” The hilarious episode had character Charlie Kelly throwing back beers with Boggs on an airplane.

Boggs spoke with Gunz about his Sunny acting appearance.

“I’ll still be stopped in the airport and I expect a baseball question and they [fans] always ask me how was it doing ‘It’s Only Sunny?’ that’s my favorite TV show!” Boggs began.

“The cast was super cool with the whole idea and they really played it off well.”

When Gunz asked Boggs – who played in front of the passionate sports fanbases in Boston and New York City– he didn’t have any hesitation even though the show is supposed to be based on Philadelphia.

“Philly had nothing to do with it, I just enjoyed the show and it’s one of my son’s favorite shows at the time. He’s actually in it longer than I am, he’s the one that gets all the beer cans dumped in his lap. So, it was well written and like I said the cast couldn’t have been any more genuine and they were up for it and pulled it off,” Boggs said.

NO, BUT REALLY IS BOGGS LYING?

Listen, medically speaking does it seem far-fetched that Boggs could drink 70 beers, yet alone 100 in a single day? Maaaybe.

But medical professionals have lied to us in the past. And maybe Boggs just has “a really high tolerance!”

Wade Boggs? What has he done other than bring me absolute joy as a Yankees fan by winning the World Series in 1996? He sure as heck hasn’t lied to me.

So, just like Charlie Day, I’m all in on Boggs decimating 100+ beers in a single day. Plus am I really going to think THIS guy couldn’t own some beers?