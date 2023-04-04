Ben Affleck’s New Movie Looks Like An Unmitigated Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Ben Affleck’s upcoming film “Hypnotic” looks like an absolute flop waiting to happen.

Affleck is known for making some solid movies, and over the past 15+ years, he has plenty of impressive credits.

He starred in “The Town,” “Gone Girl,” “Argo” and a couple other really impressive projects. Affleck also proved to be a talent behind the camera.

However, “Hypnotic” looks like one his agents should even have shown him the script for.

Ben Affleck has starred in several hit movies. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The plot of the movie is described as, “When a detective learns that his missing daughter and a string of high profile bank robberies might be connected, he must go on a mind-bending journey to find his daughter and stop the secret government agency behind the madness.”

On the surface, it sounds intriguing. However, the trailer makes it look like the film was cooked up by someone dabbling on illegal substances.

Will “Hypnotic” be a big swing and a miss from Affleck?

Every actor for the most part has starred in projects that bombed. Unless you’re Leonardo DiCaprio, you’re going to have a few stinkers along the way of a long and storied career.

Affleck certainly isn’t a stranger to failure. “Gigli” is considered one of the most worst movies ever made, and his “Daredevil” film was also really bad. There was a time about two decades ago when Ben Affleck simply was’t making good films.

However, he bounced back around 2009 and never looked back. Unfortunately, it appears “Hypnotic” is going to be his worst film in a very long time.

Will Ben Affleck’s new movie “Hypnotic” be a bomb? (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It appears like someone tried to smash “Inception” together with “The Matrix” and every generic mystery ever produced, and that’s not a good thing. Not at all. The trailer for “Hypnotic” isn’t too far off from what you’d expect from a freshman film class.

It’s really a shame because Affleck is talented and William Fichtner is a great actor. He was outstanding in “Black Hawk Down” and “Prison Break.”

“Hypnotic” with Ben Affleck looks unwatchable. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEnsn7CIay0)

However, “Hypnotic” definitely looks like a pitch Affleck is going to wish he had back. I’ll gladly admit if I’m wrong, but something tells me I won’t be when it drops May 12.