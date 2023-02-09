Trailer Drops For Ben Affleck And Matt Damon’s Nike Film

Videos by OutKick

The first trailer for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s “Air” is out.

The highly-anticipated film will showcase Nike’s legendary pursuit of Michael Jordan when the legendary NBA star came out of UNC.

Jordan became the face of Nike and has never relinquished that role. Even since leaving the NBA, his image has only grown stronger with the brand.

Now, “Air” will tell the story of how Nike founder Phil Knight and Sonny Vaccaro changed the apparel game forever with the six-time NBA champion with the Bulls.

“Air” looks awesome and has a loaded cast.

I rarely say things are a must-watch. That’s a tag I don’t casually throw around, but in this case, it’s probably justified.

This is the perfect crossover for content, especially for those who love sports. It’s historic, based on a true story, obviously revolves around sports and the story is fascinating.

Nike rode Michael Jordan to the top of the apparel mountain and has never looked back. His shoe brand is hands down the most famous in the world, and that’s not up for debate.

“Air” looks like an awesome movie. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Also, the cast for “Air” is outrageously stacked with A-List talent. Damon and Affleck are joined by Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis and Marlon Wayans.

For an Amazon film, that’s one hell of a powerhouse lineup. When Jason Bateman is the third billing, you know the cast is loaded.

He was outstanding for years on “Ozark,” and is a criminally underrated Hollywood star.

“Air” stars Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

You can catch “Air” and the story of Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan starting April 25 in theaters. It definitely looks like it’s going to be worth checking out.