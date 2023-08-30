CNN’s Hurricane Idalia Coverage Interrupted By Florida Man Riding Inflatable Turtle

Videos by OutKick

While CNN has hammered the climate change agenda throughout their Hurricane Idalia coverage, Florida Man just wants to have some fun.

That’s what we do down here, after all. We don’t push politics during a monstrous hurricane. We don’t fear-monger. We just put our hard hats on, blow up a giant inflatable turtles and cruise down the streets without a care in the world.

You tell me which team you’d rather be on?

Florida Man strikes again pic.twitter.com/uBcKuVy1i4 — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) August 30, 2023

CNN Hurricane Idalia coverage is climate change garbage

That’s #MyState.

We don’t run from hurricanes — unless we’re told to by our great Governor, of course — we ride them out on inflatable animals through the flooded streets.

They don’t call us Florida Man for no reason, you know.

And if we can spot the wokes over at CNN or MSNBC trying to push climate change on us during said storm, we’re gonna make sure to wreak havoc.

And believe me, that’s all they’ve been doing for days now. Don’t believe me? Take a gander:

CNN went full "climate crisis" with their top climate expert Dr. Bill Weir so early in the morning with Idalia.



Except, the landfall of Idalia is only strongest along coastal area since 1896 Cedar Keys hurricane (125 mph) 125-years ago, well prior to modern fossil fuel usage. https://t.co/MFKD0e5qbF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 30, 2023

They truly are the worst. Never miss a good opportunity to push Biden’s climate change initiative, even if it’s during a catastrophic event.

Anyway, we don’t put up with that crap down here. Instead, we blow up inflatable animals and ride them like a pony through the streets.

It’s why Florida is always winning.