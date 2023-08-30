CNN’s Hurricane Idalia Coverage Interrupted By Florida Man Riding Inflatable Turtle

Videos by OutKick
While CNN has hammered the climate change agenda throughout their Hurricane Idalia coverage, Florida Man just wants to have some fun.
That’s what we do down here, after all. We don’t push politics during a monstrous hurricane. We don’t fear-monger. We just put our hard hats on, blow up a giant inflatable turtles and cruise down the streets without a care in the world.
You tell me which team you’d rather be on?
CNN Hurricane Idalia coverage is climate change garbage
That’s #MyState.
We don’t run from hurricanes — unless we’re told to by our great Governor, of course — we ride them out on inflatable animals through the flooded streets.
They don’t call us Florida Man for no reason, you know.
And if we can spot the wokes over at CNN or MSNBC trying to push climate change on us during said storm, we’re gonna make sure to wreak havoc.
And believe me, that’s all they’ve been doing for days now. Don’t believe me? Take a gander:
They truly are the worst. Never miss a good opportunity to push Biden’s climate change initiative, even if it’s during a catastrophic event.
Anyway, we don’t put up with that crap down here. Instead, we blow up inflatable animals and ride them like a pony through the streets.
It’s why Florida is always winning.
One CommentLeave a Reply
CNN can go f*ck itself. Thoroughly and repeatedly.