Hunter Biden Reportedly Called Stepmom Jill Biden an ‘Entitled C***’ and ‘Vindictive Moron’

Few Presidential family members have attracted more attention and controversy than Hunter Biden.

His abandoned laptop has been a veritable feast of embarrassing information, ranging from his cocaine addiction to shady business dealings to voracious porn consumption and patronization of escort services.

Just recently, another corruption scandal emerged involving his potential profit from oil sales that were orchestrated by the Biden administration.

The laptop has also revealed a treasure trove of inappropriate text messages, videos and communications from the first son.

On Friday, another text message conversations was released, with a New York Post report detailing how Hunter really feels about his step mother, Jill Biden.

Reportedly, the conversation took place between Hunter and Beau Biden’s widow Hallie, who Hunter was dating at the time.

Jill had asked him to go to rehab to beat his drug addiction, which Hunter did not take kindly to, telling Hallie: “F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you.”

According to the report, just a few days later in a text chain with his uncle James Biden, Hunter also referred to his step mom as a: “f–king moron, a vindictive moron.”

In that same conversation, he explained to his uncle that he’d told Jill he was smarter than she is:

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program.”

He continued by claiming he’d said, “go f–k yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me.”

Given Hunter’s past behavior and previous leaked conversations, it’s no surprise that he would explain how much smarter he is than someone else while misspelling words and using extraordinarily poor grammar.

Of course, the story will likely be mostly ignored by major media outlets, despite it being front page news if it involved the Trump family.

This behavior seems to make clear that Hunter, having essentially never faced serious consequences for any of his poor behavior, felt safe in talking to and about people however he liked.

When the leader of the free world thinks you’re the smartest guy he knows, your opinion of yourself is almost certainly higher than it is of others.

Even so, it’s revealing that the Biden family drama extends to the relationship between Hunter and his stepmom.