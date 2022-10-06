Hunter Biden Could Be Charged With Tax Crimes And False Statements

Even with the protection of an overtly political federal bureaucracy, Hunter Biden could soon be charged with tax crimes and making a false statement about a gun purchase, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Biden revealed in 2020 that he was under investigation for his tax affairs, in part due to his overseas dealings.

That overseas work has been a focus for many after the content of Biden’s laptop leaked just before the 2020 election.

Revelations from the laptop included how much he hated his stepmom, and the potential involvement of Joe Biden in creating business opportunities for Hunter in Ukraine and elsewhere.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug son Hunter Biden. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the New York Post’s coverage, the investigation, “started by focusing on Hunter’s overseas business dealings, has shifted to whether he reported all his income from overseas transactions — as well as whether he lied about his history of substance abuse on a firearm purchase form in 2018.”

Hunter Biden has repeatedly admitted that he’s battled substance abuse for years, which he was required to disclose on the purchase form.

In a statement, Biden’s lawyer ignored his client’s potential crimes, choosing instead to call for the overtly politicized Department of Justice to investigate who leaked details of the investigation:

It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one. Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job. Statement from Hunter Biden’s Attorney

Suddenly, after years of leaks from federal agencies like the FBI or Department of Justice about issues concerning former President Trump — like the Russia Collusion Hoax as just one example — they’re now bad again.

It’s extremely convenient that those rules only seem to apply to stories that are damaging for Democrats.

Hunter Biden has used the protection of his family name, unequal enforcement of the law and the media’s desperation to help their political party to shield himself from scrutiny.

Whether he’s actually charged and what the result of those charge will be remains to be seen, but at the very least this is a somewhat positive step towards Biden finally facing some consequences for his actions.