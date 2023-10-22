How’d He Do That?! Kyle Pitts Makes Unbelievable Behind-The-Back Catch

Videos by OutKick

Kyle Pitts channeled his inner David Copperfield to make an incredible circus catch.

During his squad’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons tight end got open on a crossing route not far from the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Desmond Ridder targeted Pitts, but the ball was significantly behind the tight end.

That didn’t matter, since Pitts felt a little extra spicy on National Tight Ends Day. With two defenders near him, Pitts reached behind his back and somehow palmed the ball, all while barely breaking stride.

After somehow reeling it in, he proceeded to forcefully stiff arm Buccaneers linebacker Devin White right in the face.

The play only went for three yards, and the drive stalled and ended with a punt. But that didn’t take away from the insanity of the catch, or stop the announcers from being thoroughly impressed.

The Birds and the Bucs both could use a divisional win in a tight NFC South. Coming into today, Atlanta sat at 3-3 (2nd in the division), while Tampa Bay was 3-2 (good for first). At the time of writing, the score was 10-10 at halftime. Offense will be at a premium, and Ridder will need to trust his most reliable weapons.

And based on what we just saw, Pitts should be at the top of his list.