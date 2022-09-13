Howard Stern Angered By Queen Elizabeth Coverage, Demands More Speculation About Trump Selling Nuclear Secrets to Russia

Howard Stern, a once great radio host, has had enough with the coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death on his favorite channels, CNN and MSNBC.

He’s sick of it. He wants them to get back to speculating about the documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

“The Queen was a nice lady, I guess,” Stern started. “My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen, and there’s a tradition there, and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it, but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”

“Jesus, enough with the Queen,” Stern demanded.

Howard Stern is fed up with all the American media coverage of the Queen, wants to get back to Trump and his crimes. Agree 100%. (Via Mediaite and SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/Lq5E1ToO6T — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

Later in the show, Stern explained the importance of CNN and MSNBC speculating on Trump by theorizing that his old friend, Donald, sold nuclear secrets to Russia for $50 billion:

“This is a guy who badly wants to do business with Russia and Saudi Arabia. Imagine if he says to them, ‘Look, man, give me a couple of billion dollars. And I’ll show you like where France keeps their nuclear weapons,’” Stern said.

“‘Hey, you guys wanna buy this from me? I mean, I can sell it to you, Russia for like, you know, $50 billion. This is what you’ll have. You’ll know everyone’s nuclear secrets.’ I mean, who the f**k knows.”

First, Stern has little room to belittle topic selection. Over the past three years, he has picked between only three topics: Donald Trump, Covid danger, and how hard his life is.

This guy never came out of Covid in one piece. He’s been a fractured mind ever since the first lockdown.

As we explained earlier this year, Covid hysteria — not Covid — broke Howard Stern, it turned him into a frightened mule. And he blames it all on Donald Trump.

His radio show — which airs about twice a week between the fall and spring — has become a soapbox for Stern to warn that Trump and Covid are looming threats to humanity.

“I think [Trump] was trying to prove to the Russians, like, ‘I’m really in control here. I’ve got top secret papers.’ Meanwhile, he’s showing them the Russians. So one of them is just like to prove that he was president in a way he doesn’t even believe. That’s the most safe explanation,” Stern sadly goes on.

Stern is not well. He’s a coward. He’s isolated from reality. Howard Stern is Keith Olbermann but with a wife and a better voice.