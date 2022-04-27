How NIL Is Changing College Athletics: A Conversation With Athliance CEO Pete Schoenthal

The changing landscape of college athletics has taken folks by surprise over the last few months, thanks to NIL. The current model that coaches are working with now and even the ‘collectives’ — responsible for streamlining the NIL process for a particular school — have brought new talking points to the table for some kind of change. The world we live in now in regards to collegiate sports looks a whole lot different than the one we were in just twelve months ago.

Name, Image and Likeness are three words that have changed how some athletes pick where they will play for the next 3-4 years and how the transfer portal is used. Though some coaches argue for new legislation, the NCAA sure isn’t going to do anything about it right now. The market value for many recruits has skyrocketed in the past six months, and things will only get crazier until new rules are put in place.

I sat down with Peter Schoenthal, the CEO of Athliance, which is a company on the frontline of Name, Image and Likeness. His company has created software for schools to use for NIL tracking and management.

We discussed the ongoing problems with certain NIL deals, how the market sets a value on athletes, who benefits the most from collectives and what the future looks like in this new world of college athletics.

This is the world college coaches have actually been living in for the last thirty years, but now it’s happening above the table, and many have scurried away from the sunlight as a result. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that President Mark Emmert is stepping down, effective June 2023 or sooner, if they can find a replacement.

We will see what the NCAA decides to do over the next calendar year, but for now, schools will continue to reap the benefits of a wild system. Just like they’ve been doing for decades.