NCAA President Mark Emmert Set To Step Down

NCAA President Mark Emmert will officially be stepping down from his position, the Association announced Tuesday afternoon.

Emmert released a statement: “Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes. I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Emmert joined as president in April 2010 and assumed his duties in November later that year.

NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia followed up on the news.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” Gioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Following a turbulent year for the NCAA that featured the introduction of NIL (name-and-likeness) and a focus on trans athletes, Emmert will be handing off his position but remain as president until a successor is picked — which could extend his tenure until June 30, 2023 the latest.

