Houston Woman Makes Indecent Proposal To Cop After DUI Crash, Police Allege

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the sex act bribes to get out of a DUI charge

The last thing you’d expect to hear out of a woman named Dulce Ortiz is that she tried to get out of a DUI by offering up some sex acts and cash to a deputy. But that’s exactly what the Harris County (TX) Constable’s office alleges Ortiz did last week after hitting a curb and running over a flower bed.

Typically, a woman just offers up the sex act or acts because that’s plenty, but in Texas you have to go bigger and better than the rest of the country, so apparently, that means you have to throw some cash into the equation.

Constable Mark Herman’s office alleges that a loaded Ortiz, 21, caused all sorts of damage before fleeing on foot while a man arrived on the scene to take blame for the incident before cops arrived on the scene to look for Dulce.

She eventually returned to the crash scene and was thrown into the back of a cruiser for a ride to the clink.

Dulce Ortiz allegedly tried to bribe an officer with sex acts after a possible DUI crash / Harris County (TX) Constable

It’s during that ride, according to police, when Ms. Dulce “attempted to bribe the male deputy by offering sex acts and cash in exchange to be let go.”

BOOM…bribery charge!

Again, as always, suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this one is going to be tough to clear now that it’s all over the internet. Clay’s been writing about these cases for years going all the way back to 2015 when a Florida coed tried to get out of a DUI via oral.

Dulce just joined the long list of women who’ve taken the bribery highway. Don’t do it, ladies. Those headlines aren’t going away. You’re better off just admitting to destroying a flower bed and property.

Get it together, Dulce.