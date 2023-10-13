Unbelievable: Houston Defeats West Virginia On Last-Second Hail Mary, Wildest Final Thirty Seconds Of 2023 College Football Season

Videos by OutKick

If you were watching the Kansas City-Denver game looking for a glimpse of Taylor Swift, you missed one of the wildest finishes in college football. Thanks to Houston and West Virginia, fans were treated to an unbelievable final minute.

At the most unlikely times, the college football gods deliver us an ending like we saw Thursday night in Houston.

After a combined four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, most fans were either ready to leave the game. Or switch the channel when Houston took a 35-24 lead late in the fourth. But, this was the start of chaos, thanks to West Virginia.

Mountaineers QB Garrett Greene led his team to two touchdowns in the final 3:45 of the game, with what looked liked the game-winning dagger. Down 35-32, Greene connected with Hudson Clement for a 50-yard touchdown to take the 39-35 lead, with :12 seconds remaining.

WITH 22 SECONDS TO GO, @WVUfootball GETS THE TOUCHDOWN TO TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 😤 pic.twitter.com/PjtjSmnHSu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2023

Houston Wins On Hail Mary, With A Tip-Drill

Most fans, including myself, thought this would be the game-winning touchdown, but we were about to be corrected. Thanks to an unsportsmanlike penalty following the touchdown, West Virginia was forced to kickoff from its own 20-yard line.

This gave Houston an opportunity to return the kick, which got the Cougars to their own 43-yard line. After an 8-yard pass from Donavan Smith, the Cougars only had 2 seconds left on the clock.

Unfortunately for West Virginia, the next play resulted in a loss. Thanks to Houston’s Donavan Smith chucking it 49 yards, the ball tipped twice, and Stephon Johnson somehow snatching the ball, Houston had just completed the spectacular finish.

Unbelievable ending in Houston.



WVU takes :12 seconds remaining, then Houston wins it on a Hail Mary tip-drill.



That was insane pic.twitter.com/mYK9KPbl4y — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 13, 2023

I hope fans got to witness the last-minute live, unless you were watching that horrible game between the Chiefs and Broncos.

Thanks to both West Virginia and Houston, college football fans were treated to a spectacular way to start the weekend.