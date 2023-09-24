Houston Player Projectile Vomits, Continues Playing Like A Champ

Videos by OutKick

Maybe it was the heat. Perhaps it was exhaustion. It could even be that the pregame meal just wasn’t sitting right. Whatever the case may be one Houston Cougars player turned into a gastric Old Faithful on Saturday night.

The Cougars welcomed the Sam Houston Bearkats to TDECU Stadium and in the second quarter, one Houston player had some stomach issues.

The video is grainy, but that sure looks to be No. 74, which would be Houston offensive lineman Reuben Unije. As he prepared to lineup at right tackle for the ensuing snap, Unije completely let loose all over the logo at centerfield.

Solid rep by the RT.



This was me at the rec on Friday’s after college night…. pic.twitter.com/QOIltD1jdp — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) September 24, 2023

Some people are superstitious about stepping on the logo. Imagine how horrified they’d be if someone just unloaded a stomach full of Gatorade all over it.

You’ve got to feel for him. Puking isn’t fun, and puking in front of a stadium full of people and a TV audience (although lucky for him, that game was on ESPN+ so the audience wasn’t huge).

A lot of us would’ve faked an injury to get off the field. I know I would have. But not Reuben Unije (I think. Again, that video is grainier than the bread at a health food joint). He stayed in the game and did his job to give Houston quarterback Donovan Smith enough time to find a man downfield just short of a first down.

I don’t think the Cougars dish out helmet stickers, but damn, if that wasn’t sticker worth I’m not sure what is.

