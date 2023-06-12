Houston Texans Announce JJ Watt Ring Of Honor Ceremony Date With Video Narrated By Jim Nantz

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Texans announced they will honor former defensive star JJ Watt on October 1, 2023. That’s the second home game of the year for the team and they’ll play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fitting, of course, that JJ’s brother, TJ, plays for Pittsburgh.

The team announced the ceremony with a video on social media narrated by NFL play-by-play man Jim Nantz. The Texans plan to enter Watt into their “Ring of Honor.”

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

The music choice is a little odd, I must say. The video is otherwise solid, highlighting Watt’s on-field and off-field accomplishment from his 10-year Texans career.

Team owners Cal and Hannah McNair also filmed a video congratulating Watt and included messages from fans and former Texans. Including the only other player in the Texans “Ring of Honor,” wide receiver Andre Johnson.

.@JJWatt is H-Town Made.



Oct. 1 | Ring of Honor Ceremony pic.twitter.com/e51XtleHV9 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

Watt also filmed a video and talked about his decade-long tenure with the team.

“Twelve years ago, I was just a little kid,” Watt said. “I was coming to a city that I knew not a whole lot about. I knew there was good barbecue and pickup trucks, that was about the extent of my knowledge.

“What I didn’t know was how incredibly special the people, the community, the family was and I’m so grateful and thankful that you accepted me into that family.”

"Damn, am I proud to be a Texan."



Drop a message to welcome @JJWatt back home ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rJMhVDA6tv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

JJ Watt is a sure-fire Hall of Fame who played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent the last two with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement.

He recorded 114.5 sacks across his career and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, all with Houston.

Watt is a five-time First Team All-Pro who forced 27 career fumbles and had 195 tackles for loss.

J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He’s arguably the greatest Houston Texan of all-time, so it’s no surprise the team plans to honor him. Doing it prior to a game against his brother, TJ, seems like a very good gesture from the team.

It remains to be seen what Watt chooses to do now that he’s retired from pro football. He certainly could have a career as a broadcaster.

Watt might also choose to remain involved with the Texans organization.

That’s likely which path the team is hoping he chooses.