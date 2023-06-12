Houston Texans Announce JJ Watt Ring Of Honor Ceremony Date With Video Narrated By Jim Nantz

Videos by OutKick
The Houston Texans announced they will honor former defensive star JJ Watt on October 1, 2023. That’s the second home game of the year for the team and they’ll play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fitting, of course, that JJ’s brother, TJ, plays for Pittsburgh.
The team announced the ceremony with a video on social media narrated by NFL play-by-play man Jim Nantz. The Texans plan to enter Watt into their “Ring of Honor.”
The music choice is a little odd, I must say. The video is otherwise solid, highlighting Watt’s on-field and off-field accomplishment from his 10-year Texans career.
Team owners Cal and Hannah McNair also filmed a video congratulating Watt and included messages from fans and former Texans. Including the only other player in the Texans “Ring of Honor,” wide receiver Andre Johnson.
Watt also filmed a video and talked about his decade-long tenure with the team.
“Twelve years ago, I was just a little kid,” Watt said. “I was coming to a city that I knew not a whole lot about. I knew there was good barbecue and pickup trucks, that was about the extent of my knowledge.
“What I didn’t know was how incredibly special the people, the community, the family was and I’m so grateful and thankful that you accepted me into that family.”
Houston Texans to induct JJ Watt into team’s “Ring of Honor” as prelude to his eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame induction
JJ Watt is a sure-fire Hall of Fame who played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent the last two with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement.
He recorded 114.5 sacks across his career and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, all with Houston.
Watt is a five-time First Team All-Pro who forced 27 career fumbles and had 195 tackles for loss.
He’s arguably the greatest Houston Texan of all-time, so it’s no surprise the team plans to honor him. Doing it prior to a game against his brother, TJ, seems like a very good gesture from the team.
It remains to be seen what Watt chooses to do now that he’s retired from pro football. He certainly could have a career as a broadcaster.
Watt might also choose to remain involved with the Texans organization.
That’s likely which path the team is hoping he chooses.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @RealDanZak