Police are looking for a man who shot and killed an armed robber at a restaurant in Texas.

A male entered Ranchito #4 Taqueria in Houston late Thursday night, and started robbing people as he brandished a weapon. That’s when an unidentified male customer drew a handgun and repeatedly fired rounds into the suspect. The man responsible for ending the carnage left and police now want to speak with him.

Man shoots armed robber in Houston, Texas. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nuancebro/status/1611808197316075521)

Houston Police released a statement on the situation and told the public the following in part:

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the restaurant at the above address and observed an unknown black male in all black clothing, a black ski mask, and black gloves had been shot multiple times inside the business. Paramedics pronounced him deceased. Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money. As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times. The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons. He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS INCREDIBLY GRAPHIC CONTENT. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Full clip with audio of self defense shooting in Houston robberypic.twitter.com/SGj2dq20mj — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) January 7, 2023

The shooting is generating a lot of attention.

As you can see in the video, the customer fired several rounds at the suspect, including at least one round while the guy was down. That doesn’t necessarily mean he broke the law.

It does mean the police likely want to figure out what he was thinking in order to justify the round count.

Man shoots armed robber at Texas restaurant. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nuancebro/status/1611808197316075521)

Legal analyst Carmen Roe told KHOU 11 that police will want to figure out if the man feared for his life. She explained that if a person is “justified in shooting the first bullet,” you can continue shooting until you believe the threat is completely gone.

As a general rule in life, if you flash a weapon – real or not – during a robbery and a good guy is also armed, you’re probably in major trouble. For the deceased man in this case, he learned that the hard way.