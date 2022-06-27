Houston Detective Believes Deshaun Watson Committed Crimes

As part of the evolving investigation looking into NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, a new lawsuit is doubling down on the Houston Texans’ knowledge of the inappropriate massage appointments coordinated in a 17-month span between 2019 and 2019, and Watson being guilty of severe crimes.

On Monday, the Texans were named as defendants in the new case against Watson. Additionally, Houston police detective Kamesha Baker — lead detective looking into Watson’s activity — reiterated that Watson was participating in criminal action as he deliberately sought to book specific massage therapists for sexual intent.

Detective Baker, with over six years experience in Adult Sex Crimes at the Houston Police Department, was convinced that Watson had committed crimes:



Q: Did you believe a crime had occurred with regard to all ten of the complainants?



“Despite having a full training staff available to him with the Texans, and despite having the services of a specified massage therapy entity — Genuine Touch — available to him, Deshaun Watson refused to have massages done at the Texans stadium and instead preferred to reach out to strangers on Instagram for massages,” the lawsuit stated, adding that Watson had targeted one of the more novice therapists despite the massage clinic’s hesitation.

Monday’s suit defined Watson’s behavior as a “disturbing, predatory, and incriminating pattern with a multitude of female victims,” adding that every interaction got more inappropriate as it went on.

In the 17-month span, Watson had reportedly booked 66 massage appointments.

After one of the massage therapists posted threats to reveal Watson’s persistent and inappropriate messaging on Instagram, the Houston Texans failed to look into the matter, which Monday’s lawsuit states was an act of complicity.

“Despite this behavior, and after yet another woman questioned Watson’s behavior and threatened to expose Watson on the internet, the Houston Texans organization — rather than investigate and address Watson’s disturbing behavior — instead provided Watson with a NDA to ‘protect himself’ going forward from the random women he was finding on Instagram.”

The team followed up with Watson a day after the massage therapist threatened to post the conversations online by leaving an NDA agreement for his benefit on all future appointments. He reportedly had several NDAs signed after that.

“I could really expose you,” Nia Smith posted on Instagram in November 2020.

Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson of criminal offenses in March.

The ramped-up allegations against the Cleveland Browns QB arrive a week after 20 of the 24 counts of sexual misconduct from a group of massage therapists were settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

The Texans issued a statement regarding Monday’s lawsuit. At the same time, the NFL has yet to comment on the case — a day before a scheduled meeting between Watson, the NFL and NFL Players Association’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today,” the Texans announced. “Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

Watson spoke on his discussions with the League regarding the ongoing litigation and allegations on June 14.

“I did everything they asked me to do. I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me,” Watson said. “I spent hours with the people they brought down. That’s all I can do, is be honest and tell them exactly what happened. They have a job, and so I have to respect that. And that’s what we want to do is cooperate. They have to make a decision that’s best for the league.”

NFL circles have speculated that Watson may face suspension for up to a year.

