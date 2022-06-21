Deshaun Watson And 20 Litigants Settle Lawsuit, Marking Win For Everyone?

Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of the 24 civil cases against him alleging sexual misconduct, the attorney for the plaintiffs announced.

“Today I announce that all the cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed.

“The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements of those cases.”

This is a victory of sorts for both sides.

For Watson, who has seen the court of public opinion turn against him with each accumulating lawsuit, it means the sheer scope of his legal problems decreases — obviously — to the four remaining cases.

For the women who settled, this is a victory because the Watson team and the Cleveland Browns quarterback himself had said he planned no settlement at all. And this offers closure for them to the degree that is possible.

NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy in a statement today said, “Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

As for the remaining four lawsuits, including that of Ashley Solis, who was the first suit to be filed, Buzbee didn’t comment on why they were not settled but doesn’t seem to be backing down.

“I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule,” Buzbee said.

