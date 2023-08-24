Houston Football Dana Holgorsen Is A Huge Post Malone Fan, Must Like Getting All Up In His Feelings

Videos by OutKick

Houston Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen being a huge Post Malone fan wasn’t something anyone expected to hear ahead of the season starting.

Brett McMurphy has been asking coachers around the country their favorite musical artists, and there have been a lot of fun revelations.

However, Holgorsen blasting Post Malone on a regular basis might be the biggest surprise yet. Anyone who claims they had him as a Posty fan on their 2023 football bingo card is almost certainly lying.

What an unexpected Shyamalan twist!

Big 12 coaches favorite musical artists from @ActionNetworkHQ



Baylor’s Dave Aranda: Dave Matthews Band

BYU’s Kalani Sitake: Bob Marley

Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield: Luke Combs

Houston’s Dana Holgorsen: Post Malone

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell: Van Halen

Kansas’ Lance Leipold:… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 23, 2023

Dana Holgorsen likes Post Malone.

Now, let me be clear on this topic. I also enjoy Post Malone’s music. The star singer, who lost 55 pounds after giving up soda, has some major hits.

He’s an unbelievably talented singer. The man just makes hits, but it’s not the vibe you’d expect from a 52-year-old college football coach.

Post Malone is what you throw on when you’re having a few beers at a pregame party or when you’re trying to get up in your emotions.

Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen is a huge fan of Post Malone. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

The man’s music can somehow make you remember every regrettable decision and every ex-girlfriend you’ve ever had. I’m not knocking it. I’m just pointing out the facts.

“Something Real” is an unbelievably heavy song with some incredibly dark lyrics. It’s not the kind of song I’d ever expect to hear in a football facility, despite ESPN foolishly making it the 2023 season theme song.

When you think college football, you think songs like “Jump Around,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Enter Sandman” and a variety of other classic rock, rap and country songs.

Post Malone? Not at all, folks. Not one bit, and I say that as someone who enjoys his music. It’s just not the vibe fans are looking for.

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen loves Post Malone. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Dana Holgorsen must be a lot deeper emotionally than people give him credit for. It’s definitely not a development fans were expecting, but this is why college football is so awesome. You never know what will be thrown at you. It’s truly hilarious to imagine Holgorsen turning down the lights after a brutal loss and just blasting Post Malone. Different strokes for different folks!