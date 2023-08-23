Post Malone Drops Shocking Amount Of Weight After Cutting Out Soda

Videos by OutKick

Post Malone has dropped a shocking amount of weight, and there’s one big reason why:

He stopped drinking soda.

The star rapper/musician looks a lot different these days than what fans are used to seeing. One glance tells you Post Malone did something to improve his health. Turns out it was a pretty simple fix. He just cut out the sugary beverage.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad,” Malone said during a recent appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” according to Fox News.

Post Malone looks like a different person after cutting out soda. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

Post Malone drops lots of weight after cutting out soda.

Malone stopped drinking soda and proceeded to drop 55 pounds. The star musician went from 240 to 185, according to the same Fox News report.

The transformation is pretty incredible to look at. Below is a side-by-side of a photo from a couple years ago compared to a recent one.

There’s no doubt Posty’s face is looking a lot slimmer.

Post Malone lost 55 pounds after cutting out soda. (Credit: Getty Images)

Soda is awful for you.

While soda might taste good to people, it’s an absolutely terrible thing to put in your body. It’s loaded with sugar, and consuming a high amount of sugar is never a good thing.

A 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew has more than 70 grams of sugar in it. That’s an awful amount of sugar to consume.

I’m also speaking from experience. I lost 70 pounds after cutting out soda. Take a look at the side-by-side below. The only difference between these photos is soda.

I’d never tell anyone what to do with their life. If you want to drink soda, then you have that right in a free society. What I will say is I started shedding pounds as soon as I quit, and Post Malone did the same.

My last Soda was September 29, 2018 as I crushed Taco Bell during the Clemson/Syracuse game. That will forever be the last one. Never again, folks. Never again.

Should people stop drinking soda? (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Props to Post Malone for getting healthy and cutting out soda. I have no doubt he’s feeling much better these days.