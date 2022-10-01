Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen Makes Blunt Comment After Latest Loss

The Houston Cougars fell to 2-3 Friday night after losing to Tulane, and Dana Holgorsen changed up his tone a bit.

Previously, the head coach of the Cougars previously said he was “tired” of dealing with many aspects of the team following a win over Rice.

Now, he wants the fans and media to know nobody is blameless after losing to Tulane 27-24.

“There is enough blame to go around,” Holgorsen explained as the Cougars struggle to remain competitive in 2022.

This sure is a bit of a different tone than the one Holgorsen took when he ripped into his team less than a week ago.

He went from being “Tired of yelling at them. Tired of motivating them. Tired of all that crap” to “There is enough blame to go around” in just a few days.

Maybe he realized publicly flaming your entire squad isn’t a great way to win anyone’s loyalty. Problems should always be handled behind closed doors.

Once issues make it to the media, something has gone very wrong.

Best of the luck to the Cougars the rest of the way. Judging from all the chaos surrounding the program, Houston is going to need all the luck they can get.